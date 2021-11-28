Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMLP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

