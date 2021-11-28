HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report $4.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

