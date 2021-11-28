Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 329.9% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. HSBC cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HKXCY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,548. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

