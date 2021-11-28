Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

