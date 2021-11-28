Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $588.91 Million

Brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $588.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.12 million to $620.60 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $537.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

