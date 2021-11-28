Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.92 Million

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post $432.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $514.90 million and the lowest is $360.30 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $322.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 984,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

