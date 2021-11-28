Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

