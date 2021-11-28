HUSD (HUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144.28 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. HUSD has a market cap of $325.09 million and approximately $144.28 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00237080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00087141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 325,017,602 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.