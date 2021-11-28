i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Update

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 6,760,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAUCF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Shares of i-80 Gold stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.20. 82,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.