IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

