IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $291,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $302,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SHLX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of SHLX opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

