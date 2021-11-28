IFP Advisors Inc Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 169.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

KAPR opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

