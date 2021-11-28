IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,963,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $166,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

