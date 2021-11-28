IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,368 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AES by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AES by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AES by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,953,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

AES stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

