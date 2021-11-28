IFP Advisors Inc Sells 66 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.74. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $190.31.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.