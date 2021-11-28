Informa (LON:INF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $465.90

Informa plc (LON:INF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 465.90 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 465.90 ($6.09), with a volume of 4567143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.69).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 616 ($8.05).

The stock has a market cap of £7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 537.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 532.14.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

