Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

NYSE:INGR opened at $96.61 on Thursday. Ingredion has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

