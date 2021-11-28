INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMB shares. B. Riley increased their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. INmune Bio has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $30.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $47,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

