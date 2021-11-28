Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.50

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 1373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Get Inogen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $724.44 million, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.