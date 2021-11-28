Insider Buying: iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IMBI stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.81.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.66% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMBI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 65.4% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 530,717 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $3,421,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $3,220,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

