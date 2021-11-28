Insider Buying: Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Acquires £15,500 in Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn bought 50,000 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Robert Dunn purchased 100,000 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 29.60 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. Rotala PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 22.42 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a market capitalization of £14.83 million and a PE ratio of 26.91.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

