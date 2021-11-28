Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 3,749 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $89,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $490,652.82.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

