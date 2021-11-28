Insight Folios Inc Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

