Insight Folios Inc Purchases New Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $262.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.76. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

