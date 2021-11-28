Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of DLR opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

