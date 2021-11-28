Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Down 82.7% in November

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IINN opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

