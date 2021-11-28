Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to C$43.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IFSPF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Interfor has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

