inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

