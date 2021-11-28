Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

