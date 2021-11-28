Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 506.7% in November

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 506.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWY opened at $23.40 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

