Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.56% of Cohu worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 116,890.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 40.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $2,223,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $33.72 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $377,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

