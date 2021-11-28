Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 66,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after buying an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 840.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 470,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 344,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 264,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

