Invesco Ltd. Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.26% of Blucora worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Blucora by 81,261.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $17.25 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $840.40 million, a P/E ratio of -41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

