Invesco Ltd. Purchases 87,444 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 6.03% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUS opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

