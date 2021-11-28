Invesco Ltd. Sells 585,175 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,492 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 585,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 807.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 408,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,154,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 408,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of STM opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.