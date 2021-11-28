Invesco Ltd. Sells 66,869 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 56.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $217.97 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,332 shares of company stock valued at $43,023,648. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

