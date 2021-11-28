Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $960.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 287.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 140,355 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,060,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 248,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 200,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

