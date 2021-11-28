Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce sales of $54.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.71 million and the highest is $55.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $198.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.43 million to $200.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.94 million, with estimates ranging from $206.40 million to $233.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

