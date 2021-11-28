IONChain Market Cap Achieves $469,246.71 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $469,246.71 and $3,087.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IONChain

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

