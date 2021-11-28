IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $18.00 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00005672 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $18.00 million and $1.07 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00232764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00088773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

