iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,573 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 2.60% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $21,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.