iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Cut by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.18 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

