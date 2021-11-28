iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. 73,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 163,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 727.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.