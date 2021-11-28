iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,615,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 34.03% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $372,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 357,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,244,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.