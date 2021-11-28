iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Reduced by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 270,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,952,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $104.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $82.47 and a 1 year high of $108.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

