iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $49.70 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.