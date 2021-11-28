iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)’s share price were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 88,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 96,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter.

