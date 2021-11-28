iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lessened by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

