iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 297,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,109 shares.The stock last traded at $155.60 and had previously closed at $153.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

