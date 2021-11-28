iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 297,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,109 shares.The stock last traded at $155.60 and had previously closed at $153.40.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.
About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
