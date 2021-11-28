iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

